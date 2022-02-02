Look: Nick Foles’ Retirement Message For Tom Brady Going Viral

In response to his official retirement announcement on Tuesday morning, Tom Brady has received countless messages from celebrities, fans and fellow athletes alike.

But on Tuesday night, one message is sticking out more than others — for some pretty obvious reasons.

Taking to Twitter this evening, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles shared a message for the all-time great QB. Along with his message, he shared a photo of he and Brady shaking hands before their memorable Super Bowl LII matchup.

“Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter,” Foles wrote.

Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/uKDv5Eax9S — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) February 2, 2022

As a replacement for then-Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Foles led the Philadelphia to an improbable Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018. Overcoming a massive 505 yards and three touchdowns from the Pats legend, the backup QB collected 373 yards, three passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown on what would become known as the iconic “Philly Special.”

Taking down the Patriots 41-33, Foles handed Brady one of his only three Super Bowl losses in 10 appearances.

After the loss, Brady infamously snubbed the Eagles’ Super Bowl MVP on a postgame handshake — adding another humorous wrinkle to this farewell message.

While this is a funny jab at his former competitor, it’s clear Nick Foles has a great deal of respect for the all-time great.