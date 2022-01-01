Look: Nick Saban Asked How He Celebrated The New Year

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide dismantled the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in a New Year’s Eve, Cotton Bowl matchup.

Kicking off at 3:30 p.m., the winning squad had plenty of time to get settled and prepare for the ringing in of the new year. But according to Saban, that celebration was put on hold.

On Saturday morning’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit asked the legendary head coach how he and his team celebrated the new year.

“We’re in Dallas trying to get home. Maybe when we get home, we’ll start that. We all have a life to live, too, you know,” he explained.

While Saban and his No. 1-ranked squad wound down after their win, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs absolutely dominated the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl. With their 34-11 win, Kirby Smart and the SEC powerhouse will move on to face Alabama in the National Championship.

“Georgia’s got a great team. It’ll be a great challenge for our team and we have to do the best job that we can to prepare the guys that we have to have the best chance for them to be successful against a really really good team,” Saban added. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be when you play a really really good team.”

Nick Saban says Alabama will probably be underdogs in the #CFBPlayoff title game. "Georgia played an outstanding game last night. The part that I saw against Michigan, they were dominant." pic.twitter.com/hUoq2wR8Mg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

This year’s national title game will be a rematch of the SEC Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide hand the Bulldogs their first and only loss of the year.