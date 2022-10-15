Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes.

During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10.

Saban was visibly furious about the mistake — jumping up and down on the sideline.

"What are you doing?!" he appeared to yell.

Saban and the No. 3 Crimson Tide came into Neyland Stadium this afternoon with a 15-game winning streak over the Volunteers. But from the opening kickoff on, it's become very clear that this year's matchup has a chance to finish with a different result.

Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense are cooking so far. The Heisman-contending quarterback has 135 yards and two touchdowns on 8/11 passing with five minutes remaining in the first half. Running back Jalin Hyatt has 42 rushing yards and the other two touchdowns.

Tennessee will look to hold onto this lead in the second half and notch the biggest victory in recent program history.