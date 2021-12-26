Look: Nick Saban Names The Worst Kind Of “Rat Poison”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban continues to have fun with his “rat poison” saying that he had a few weeks after his team took down Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Not many people around college football gave the Crimson Tide a chance, but they were able to win by double digits. Going into the contest, they were underdogs by nearly seven points.

Saban recently did a one-on-one interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski and was asked what the worst kind of rat poison is. His answer shouldn’t be shocking.

“The one where they’re telling you, ‘You’re gonna win,’” Saban said. “Their mindset becomes, ‘All we have to do is show up and play,’ and it doesn’t usually work that way.”

Alabama is set to take on Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in one of the two College Football Semifinals. The Crimson Tide are looking to go back-to-back in terms of National Championships after they took down the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

As of this moment, Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite and Saban has to be hoping that his team stays on task ahead of this massive game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.