Look: Nick Saban Not Happy With The Media On Monday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's a day that ends with "Y" so that means Nick Saban isn't happy with the media.

The Alabama head coach was speaking during his Monday press conference and wasn't thrilled with some of the headlines that he was seeing regarding his team.

"You guys think I’m going to tell you what I’m going to do w/ our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going to keep a secret about what we’re doing w/ Bryce. Sounded like me making that statement! Never said that! Make up whatever you want," Saban said.

He also made some references to "rat poison" during his presser:

This is classic Saban and it comes on the heels of him getting snippy with Jenny Dell following Alabama's win over Arkansas.

Dell asked about the team's resiliency and Saban ignored the question. He ended up getting upset about Dell not asking him about the team, even though that's what she asked.

Maybe one day, Saban will have a little more patience for the media.