Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Being Mentioned In Country Song

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban's notoriety has extended past the college football sphere and into the world of popular culture.

The legendary Alabama head coach was recently named dropped in a song by well-known country artist Walker Hayes.

Video of Saban reacting to the name drop is going viral on social media.

Saban's name is mentioned a total of three times in the song.

Here's the full chorus:

And I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole

And my sons out of jail

Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell

I’m just tryna keep my wife from figuring out

That I married up and she married way, way down

In Alabama where they love Nick Saban

Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play

Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA

Saban and the Crimson Tide will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against Utah State on September 3.