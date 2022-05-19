Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Being Mentioned In Country Song
Nick Saban's notoriety has extended past the college football sphere and into the world of popular culture.
The legendary Alabama head coach was recently named dropped in a song by well-known country artist Walker Hayes.
Video of Saban reacting to the name drop is going viral on social media.
Saban's name is mentioned a total of three times in the song.
Here's the full chorus:
And I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole
And my sons out of jail
Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell
I’m just tryna keep my wife from figuring out
That I married up and she married way, way down
In Alabama where they love Nick Saban
Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play
Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA
Saban and the Crimson Tide will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against Utah State on September 3.