Look: Nick Saban Was At Arch Manning’s Basketball Game Last Night

Nick Saban is pulling out all the stops to try and land five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Alabama is reportedly one of the potential finalists for Manning, the nephew of NFL greats Eli and Peyton. Saban tried to keep the recruitment’s momentum going on Friday night.

Saban attended Arch’s high school basketball game between Isidore Newman and De La Salle. Newman was able to pull out the 60-55 win with Saban in the house.

Take a look.

Nick Saban, Alabama’s OC Bill O’Brien and the Tide’s DC Pete Golding were in attendance to watch 5-Star QB, Arch Manning in action on the hardwood last night. pic.twitter.com/Epuwc3Cpou — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) January 22, 2022

Nick Saban wasn’t the only one from Alabama in the house. He brought Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding, his coordinators, with him.

Alabama is doing everything in its power to land Manning.

“Man…when Nick Saban shows up with both his OC and his DC to see you hoop….,” one fan said.