Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral

In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville.

No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well.

Before the game kicks off, though, Nick Saban joined ESPN's College GameDay for a visit. During his conversation with Rece Davis, Saban made a comment about the atmosphere he's expecting.

It's safe to say he knows Volunteers fans won't be welcoming the Tide.

"We're not expecting a warm welcome when we come up here," Saban said about Tennessee fans.

It's been a while since Tennessee fans actually thought they'd be able to take down Alabama. However, this Volunteers team, led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker might do just that.

Alabama and Tennessee kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.