Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend.

When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties.

“What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that. So, you know, we’ve got a lot of other things we need to really worry about. But I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that.”

The last thing Nick Saban needs is another advantage going into any game. Alabama opens as a heavy favorite in the biggest college football game of the Week 2 slate.

The Tide are favored by 19 after their 55-0 shutout of Utah State to start the year.

Texas will find out just how/close far they are to their goals going up against No. 1 Bama on Saturday. And it'll also give them a taste of what they can expect once they complete their move to the SEC.