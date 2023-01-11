Skip to main content
Look: Nick Saban's Final College Football Top 25 List Revealed

Nick Saban at the Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It seems Nick Saban just couldn't get the taste of that 52-49 loss to Tennessee out of his mouth when it came to his final Top 25 list.

On Wednesday, USA Today released the 63 ballots that comprised their coaches poll, one of which was Nick Saban's. Here's how he ranked his best 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. TCU
  4. Michigan
  5. Ohio State
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Utah
  10. Tulane
  11. Florida State
  12. Kansas State
  13. USC
  14. Clemson
  15. Oregon State
  16. Oregon
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Mississippi State
  21. Minnesota
  22. Troy
  23. Texas
  24. South Carolina
  25. Maryland

Fans reacted to Saban's ballot on Twitter.

"Hahahaha," laughed Wes Rucker.

"Of course it was," a fan said.

"We have many enemies," another Vols fan replied. "We are winning and they are losing."

"Let the hate flow through you," tweeted Conner Knapp.

"They hate us on an apocalyptic level and I’m here for it."

"If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin!"

"As if I couldn't dislike Saban and Alabama anymore this comes along," another replied.

"Yet another reminder that polls are garbage."

It should be noted that it's not just Saban that Vols fans are annoyed with here. Jones used to be the head coach at UT and Schiano was set to be hired as his replacement before a fan revolt led to the deal falling through. 

Still, it should be fun the next time the Tide venture to Knoxville.