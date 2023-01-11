Look: Nick Saban's Final College Football Top 25 List Revealed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It seems Nick Saban just couldn't get the taste of that 52-49 loss to Tennessee out of his mouth when it came to his final Top 25 list.

On Wednesday, USA Today released the 63 ballots that comprised their coaches poll, one of which was Nick Saban's. Here's how he ranked his best 25:

Georgia Alabama TCU Michigan Ohio State Tennessee Penn State Washington Utah Tulane Florida State Kansas State USC Clemson Oregon State Oregon LSU UCLA Notre Dame Mississippi State Minnesota Troy Texas South Carolina Maryland

Fans reacted to Saban's ballot on Twitter.

"Hahahaha," laughed Wes Rucker.

"Of course it was," a fan said.

"We have many enemies," another Vols fan replied. "We are winning and they are losing."

"Let the hate flow through you," tweeted Conner Knapp.

"They hate us on an apocalyptic level and I’m here for it."

"If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin!"

"As if I couldn't dislike Saban and Alabama anymore this comes along," another replied.

"Yet another reminder that polls are garbage."

It should be noted that it's not just Saban that Vols fans are annoyed with here. Jones used to be the head coach at UT and Schiano was set to be hired as his replacement before a fan revolt led to the deal falling through.

Still, it should be fun the next time the Tide venture to Knoxville.