Look: Nick Saban's Reaction To David Pollack's Comment Goes Viral

Tonight's performance from Georgia furthers the argument that the Bulldogs are the new kings of college football.

Just because it's true doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

During tonight's halftime show on ESPN, analyst David Pollack said Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have "taken hold of college football."

You could almost see Saban wince after this comment.

Saban is helping ESPN with their coverage of this year's National Championship — which of course means he and the Crimson Tide are not in this year's game. Last year, Alabama fell to Georgia in the title game. This year, they failed to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

With a 38-7 halftime lead, the Bulldogs are well on their way to back-to-back National Championship titles.

Saban and the Crimson Tide will have to wait until next season to attempt to reclaim their title as king of college football.