Look: Nick Sirianni Has Brutally Honest Admission On Andy Reid

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Sunday's Super Bowl won't only be a matchup between Andy Reid and his former team, but also Reid against an up-and-coming assistant that he fired upon his arrival in KC.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recalled the time he was passed up by Reid in favor David Culley.

Admitting that while Reid "was complimentary" of him when letting him go and "gave me strength when I was down," it's something that he still uses as fuel to this day.

"Do you always have this little chip on your shoulder? Sure, yeah, you do," Sirianni told ESPN.com. "But that's who I am as a coach and as a person — I want to make sure I'm working my butt off to get as good as I possibly can. And sure, you hold on to some of those things."

But ultimately, Sirianni says he's thankful in a way for what Reid did.

"Did I want to leave Kansas City? No. My future wife was from there, we were engaged at the time, she had a nice teaching job there, she had all her friends there, her mom and dad were a half-hour down the road. Of course I didn't want to leave there," Sirianni said. "But when I look at it, God's always put me in great positions and guided my paths. ... Everything happens for a reason."