Look: Nick Sirianni Uses 1 Word To Describe Jalen Hurts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We're four games into the 2022 NFL season and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the biggest reasons for that.

Hurts has completed 66.7-percent of his passes for 1,120 yards and four touchdowns through four games. He also has 205 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Suffice it to say, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has nothing but great things to say about his starting quarterback. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Sirianni had one word to describe his quarterback:

"He's a DAWG!" Sirianni said, getting everyone on the Pat McAfee Show set hyped up.

Jalen Hurts has definitely improved by leaps and bounds since getting his first starts as a rookie in 2020. He's 13-10 as a starter, and has the Eagles in the driver's seat in the NFC East as we pass the quarter marker of the 2022 season.

Coming out of Oklahoma in 2020, Hurts was seen as a project player who might develop into a versatile weapon in a variety of ways. But he's quickly shown that he's far more than that - and the Eagles are reaping the rewards of giving him the time and attention his skills require.

Sirianni has every reason to be proud of his star quarterback. If the MVP award isn't within his grasp by season's end, a first Pro Bowl for Hurts certainly should be.

What's one word you would use to describe Jalen Hurts?