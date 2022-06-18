Look: Nick Wright Getting Crushed For His Old Andrew Wiggins Comments

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors smiles after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

FOX Sports 1's Nick Wright was one of the Warriors loudest critics when it came to the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade.

The "First Things First" co-host even went as far to say that "we will never see Steph Curry in another Finals" after the move.

So after Golden State captured its fourth title in eight seasons, in large part due to the play of All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the internet didn't let Wright forget.

"MANNNN this one of the most incorrect takes I’ve seen," laughed one user.

"This might be the worst sports take of all time," commented another. "This will go down in history."

"I'm glad I stopped watching sports shows."

"Clown of the year. Maybe decade."

"'Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player.' See how nasty these narratives are," another user pointed out. "Wiggins was never a bad pro. He was miscast as a franchise savior and played for a franchise that didn’t have strong leadership or direction in the front office."

"This is hilarious."

Not Nick Wright's finest hour.