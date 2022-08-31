Look: Nicole Brown Simpson's Family Is Furious Over Joke

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Chris Rock is in some hot water yet again.

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, Tanya, has told TMZ that she didn't care for the joke that he made about her dead sister.

Rock joked during a movie set that he turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars because it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses before she died.

Tanya has also told TMZ that Rock's attempt at humor was distasteful and offensive. She also said that Chris could've used almost any other analogy to make that point.

Nicole was stabbed to death in 1994 and her ex-husband O.J. stood trial for murder. He was later acquitted in a controversial ruling.

It's likely only a matter of time before Rock apologizes for that insensitive joke.