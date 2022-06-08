Look: Nicole Petrie's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released just over a month ago with a few new names being featured.

The Sports Illustrated Swim Search brings new models into the issue every year. This year, Nicole Petrie was one of those models. Petrie, one of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists, made her debut in the magazine this year.

"I am truly living my dream life and I can’t thank @si_swimsuit & @mj_day enough for seeing my potential and making this a reality!" Petrie said about earning a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit roster. "I have never felt more beautiful, more powerful, or more impactful than I do right now with the release of the #siswim2022 issue!"

Just a few weeks ago, she shared one of her favorite shots from the SI Swimsuit shoot and of her modeling career.

"This photo will forever be one of the most special photos of my life 🌈🥰✨💚 this was the first look of the day and as soon as I stepped on set a perfect rainbow appeared right behind me in the shot!" she said.

