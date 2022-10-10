Look: Nike Announces Big Decision On Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is still a year away from being eligible for the NBA. But he's no longer too young to get his hands on a lucrative Nike deal.

On Monday, Nike Basketball announced that Bronny James was one of five new student-athletes joining the "Nike family." Bronny joins Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Camden High School's DJ Wagner and Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins as the newest members of Nike.

Bronny has yet to decide on his plans for next year. He probably won't be able to go straight into the NBA but has not committed to a college basketball school either.

While he's no consensus five-star prospect, Bronny has one thing that every brand, school and basketball team craves: His famous father's tireless support.

Whether or not Bronny James is the next LeBron James, he's worth his weight in gold to a school or a professional team thanks to his presence.

But it certainly helps that Bronny is already a very talented basketball player who is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023. 247Sports rates him as the No. 41 overall prospect, the No. 10 combo guard in the nation, and the No. 10 prospect from the state of California.

Bronny James has a bright future ahead of him. We'll get a sense of just how bright in the very near future.