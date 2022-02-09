Look: No. 1 Auburn Falls To Unranked Team

The No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers’ 19-game win streak has finally come to an end at the hands of the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

With a thrilling overtime matchup in a packed out Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night, the Razorbacks took down the Tigers 80-76. A program-record 20,327 fans stormed the court after providing one of the most electric college basketball environments the 2021-22 season has seen so far.

🗣 STORM THE COURT Arkansas takes down No. 1 Auburn (via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/6l8LCwyLgU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2022

ONE IS DONE pic.twitter.com/InQikJ87Xy — 6pm ESPN2 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 9, 2022

At the end of regulation, the score was locked up at 66 apiece. After getting off to an early lead in OT, Arkansas was able to win the free-throw battle and hold off a would-be comeback from Jabari Smith and the Tigers. Two Razorback players (Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney) notched double-doubles and point guard J.D. Notae finished with a game-high 28 points.

Heading into tonight’s game, Arkansas had notched eight straight victories. Tonight’s win should appease any concerns about the Razorbacks’ strength of schedule and earn them a spot in next week’s top-25.

This was Auburn’s first loss since falling to UCONN on Nov. 24, 2021.