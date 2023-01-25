Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska

The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday.

Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there.

"The energy he brings, the new culture he's bringing to the building. It's super exciting to see. I think fans in Lincoln are super excited. For me personally, I'm excited. My dad going there and everything that goes with that," Raiola said.

Nebraska is a top candidate for Raiola since his dad went to the school and played center for the football program. He also ended up being an All-American in 2000.

In addition to being pursued by Nebraska, he also has interest from Georgia, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, etc.

We'll have to see when he decides to announce his commitment.