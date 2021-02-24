Look: No. 2 Baylor Getting Blown Out By 2-Win Team

The No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears have solidified themselves as one of the most dominant teams in college basketball with a flawless 17-0 record. In fact, all but two of their victories (No. 6 Kansas, No. 15 Texas Tech) have come in double-digit, blowout fashion.

Tonight, the Bears’ perfect season is in jeopardy.

Early in the first half of a matchup with unranked Iowa State, Baylor trailed by as many as 14 points. At 2-16 (0-13 conference), the Cyclones sit at dead last in the Big 12.

Unranked Michigan State is also currently blowing out the No. 5 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. Twitter is starting to take notice of these shocking college basketball anomalies.

Uh, apparently we are not. pic.twitter.com/gf201q4G5p — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 24, 2021

With so much time remaining in the ball game, it’s hard to imagine the Bears not coming back from this early first-half deficit.

So far this season, four Baylor players are averaging more than 10 points per game. With this kind of offensive firepower, the undefeated squad has the ability to take over a game at any moment.

Unsurprisingly, the Bears were able to draw their early double-digit deficit to just five points at halftime.

Illinois on the other hand may be in a bit more trouble. With just under nine minutes remaining in the second half, the Illini are still trailing the Spartans by 15 points (60-45).