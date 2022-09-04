Look: No 7 Utah Is In Trouble At The Swamp

Don't look now, but No. 7 Utah finds itself in a real battle with the Gators down in The Swamp.

Billy Napier has his team playing well against one of the top teams in the country and Florida finds itself down just four points with about two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has breathed some new life into the UF offense, completing 16-of-23 passes for 161 yards, while adding 88 yards with his legs and two scores.

Not many expected the Gators to give the Utes a game, but with a big fourth down conversion on the line, Florida could be on the way to a huge Week 1 win.

Even if Utah is able to pull it out, Florida definitely has something to build on.