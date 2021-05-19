Look: North Carolina Football’s New Rings Are Going Viral

While the Tar Heels are still a ways away from national title contention, the program seems to have tightened its control over the No. 1 spot in the state of North Carolina — notching wins over North Carolina State, Duke, Wake Forest and Western Carolina through the 2020 season.

In recognition of this past season’s accomplishments, the UNC program has awarded itself “State Championship” rings.

The Tar Heels hit rock bottom in 2018 — recording just two wins on the season. Clearly time for monumental change, new life was brought in to revitalize the program.

Prior to the 2019 season, chants of “Mack is Back” rang through the streets of Chapel Hill as the return of legendary college football coach Mack Brown was announced. His presence on the sideline had an immediate impact as the team notched a 7-6 record in his first season back with the Heels since 1997. This past year under Brown saw even more improvement — going 8-3 on the regular season en route to an Orange Bowl appearance.

Despite losing four talented offensive weapons (Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Dazz Newsome, Dyami Brown) to this year’s NFL draft, the Heels are likely in for an equally impressive season in 2021 — largely due to Brown’s talents as a recruiter. In the two offseasons since Brown reclaimed the head coaching job, North Carolina has been ranked top 15 in national recruiting.

With star quarterback Sam Howell also set to return for his junior year as a Heisman frontrunner, the Heels should have a decent chance to compete with Clemson at the top of the ACC.