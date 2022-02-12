Look: North Carolina Is Destroying Florida State Today

The North Carolina Tar Heels are delivering a routing for the ages in this afternoon’s ACC matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

At halftime of today’s game in Chapel Hill, Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad lead the Seminoles 62-24.

This 38-point deficit is the largest halftime lead against an ACC opponent since the program started playing at the Dean Smith Center in 1986.

.@UNC_Basketball's 38-point halftime lead is its largest ever at halftime against an ACC team at the Smith Center 😤 (h/t @awaytoworthy) pic.twitter.com/AzvQaq9Kwl — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 12, 2022

North Carolina is up 62-24 over Florida State at the half on ESPN. The Tar Heels' 38-point lead is tied for their 3rd-largest lead in the Dean Smith Center ever. Before Saturday, FSU's largest halftime deficit against an unranked UNC team over the last 25 seasons was 19 points. pic.twitter.com/axqTxKJ37j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2022

North Carolina got off to a red-hot start and never looked back. With a wire-to-wire lead, the Tar Heels are shooting a ridiculous 74.2 percent from the field and 75 percent from behind the arc.

Armando Bacot is rolling with what’s shaping up to be yet another double-double performance and Caleb Love leads all scorers with 15 points. Three Tar Heel players are already in double figures (Brady Manek, R.J. Davis).

It’s unlikely that UNC keeps up with this feverish pace, but it would take a historic collapse to let this lead slip away. With a presumed win today, North Carolina will move into a tie for second place in the ACC with a 10-4 conference record.