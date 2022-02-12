The Spun

Look: North Carolina Is Destroying Florida State Today

A general view of UNC's basketball arena.CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 6: A general view of the Duke Blue Devils versus the North Carolina Tar Heels during tip off on March 6, 2005 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 75-73. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The North Carolina Tar Heels are delivering a routing for the ages in this afternoon’s ACC matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

At halftime of today’s game in Chapel Hill, Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad lead the Seminoles 62-24.

This 38-point deficit is the largest halftime lead against an ACC opponent since the program started playing at the Dean Smith Center in 1986.

North Carolina got off to a red-hot start and never looked back. With a wire-to-wire lead, the Tar Heels are shooting a ridiculous 74.2 percent from the field and 75 percent from behind the arc.

Armando Bacot is rolling with what’s shaping up to be yet another double-double performance and Caleb Love leads all scorers with 15 points. Three Tar Heel players are already in double figures (Brady Manek, R.J. Davis).

It’s unlikely that UNC keeps up with this feverish pace, but it would take a historic collapse to let this lead slip away. With a presumed win today, North Carolina will move into a tie for second place in the ACC with a 10-4 conference record.

