Look: North Carolina Player Uses 'U Down' Gesture After Game-Sealing Interception

GREENVILLE, NC - SEPTEMBER 08: North Carolina Tar Heels helmet sits on the side lines during a game between the East Carolina Pirates and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC on September 8, 2018. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The North Carolina defense might've just started the new taunting craze in the ACC.

After Tar Heels DB DeAndre Boykins came down with a pick, the sophomore hit the "U Down" gesture, similar to what some opponents do to Texas with the "Horns Down."

Fans reacted to Boykin's celebration on Saturday night.

"That was awesome," one user replied.

"YES!!!!!! #GoHeels."

"Texas may finally actually be back soon…" a fan said. "Jesus will be back before Miami is."

"Love this."

"Got to save this clip," another user laughed.

"This is great."

"Imma f--- with it," tweeted an Oregon Ducks fan.

UNC left South Beach with a 27-24 win after the game-sealing interception.