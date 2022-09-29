Look: Northwestern Football Trolled In Epic Fashion Today
CBS Sports had no chill towards the Northwestern football program on Thursday afternoon.
The network sent out a pretty savage notification reminding Wildcats fans just how brutal of a season it's been for their team.
This is in direct response to Northwestern announcing that it will be building a new stadium to replace Ryan Field, which has been around for 97 years.
The new stadium will cost around $800 million to build and it will also host concerts and other events when football season isn't in session.
The Wildcats are currently 0-3 at home after they beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in London back on Aug. 27. They're coming off a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the Miami (OH) Redhawks this past Saturday and are now 1-3 overall.
They'll take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday before they return home and take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 8.