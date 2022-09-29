Look: Northwestern Football Trolled In Epic Fashion Today

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Ryan Hilinski #12 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

CBS Sports had no chill towards the Northwestern football program on Thursday afternoon.

The network sent out a pretty savage notification reminding Wildcats fans just how brutal of a season it's been for their team.

This is in direct response to Northwestern announcing that it will be building a new stadium to replace Ryan Field, which has been around for 97 years.

The new stadium will cost around $800 million to build and it will also host concerts and other events when football season isn't in session.

The Wildcats are currently 0-3 at home after they beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in London back on Aug. 27. They're coming off a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the Miami (OH) Redhawks this past Saturday and are now 1-3 overall.

They'll take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday before they return home and take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 8.