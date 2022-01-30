Look: Notre Dame Fans Are Furious With Paige Spiranac

Fans of Notre Dame football are not very happy with popular social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.

On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer made a bold prediction for Tom Brady’s future.

Brady, who reportedly has decided to retire – though that’s since been denied by members of his team – likes to play golf. Spiranac sees big things in his golfing future.

“With all this free time, I think Tom Brady is going to start grinding on his golf game. Calling it now. He will win a senior tour major before Notre Dame wins a playoff game,” she predicted.

That’s probably an unnecessary shot at Notre Dame football, which has yet to win a College Football Playoff game.

Fighting Irish fans aren’t happy.

“I will bet you on this! If ND wins a playoff game before TB12 wins a senior golf major you owe me a round of golf together. If the opposite happens I’ll send you $500,” one fan asked.

“No need for this Notre Dame slander. It’s depressing being a cowboy and Irish fan and we don’t need any reminders rn!” another fan admitted.

“Paige, take it back. The Irish will win a title in the next 5 years,” another fan predicted.

Notre Dame has a new head coach in Marcus Freeman. Perhaps the Fighting Irish can make the jump into true national title contention moving forward.