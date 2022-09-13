Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend

Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears.

He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson.

Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in the country in 2009. He played in South Bend for four seasons, collecting 437 career tackles and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.

The rise and fall of Te'o's highly-publicized football career was recently catalogued in a documentary series titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. The series has gone viral around the sports world, inspiring sympathy and respect for the former college football star.

T'eo will visit the Notre Dame program at a low point in their 2022 season. The Fighting Irish have begun their first year under head coach Marcus Freeman with an 0-2 start — including a massive upset loss to Marshall at home this past weekend.

Perhaps Te'o will give the team the spark they need ahead of this weekend's matchup against Cal.