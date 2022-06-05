Look: Notre Dame Predicted To Land Huge 5-Star Quarterback Commitment

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of Notre Dame Stadium during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While Notre Dame fans gear up for the 2022 season, the Fighting Irish -- and all other college football programs -- are already looking ahead for future recruits.

Per Tom Loy of 247Sports, the site's Crystal Ball projections predict the Fighting Irish will land high school sophomore CJ Carr, a five-star quarterback recruit.

Carr is the fifth-ranked quarterback from the class of 2024 and 25th-rated prospect among all positions.

"This would be a massive win for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees," Loy wrote. "Both Rees and Carr have a tremendous relationship and I’m putting a lot of stock into that bond with this pick. I don’t believe there is a relationship Carr has with a coach at the collegiate level, at least as of today, that is as close and strong as what he has developed over time with Rees."

Courtesy of Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts, Carr spoke highly of Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman after visiting Notre Dame in April.

"I got to be on the field with Coach Rees and really got to see how he ran the offense and how he coaches the quarterbacks live," Carr said. "I love what Coach Freeman is building. I really like what he preaches about always being a competitor and I also really like that he wants to win a championship."

On3Sports gives Notre Dame a 94.5 percent probability of landing Carr. Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Penn State, and Wisconsin have also already made him a scholarship offer.

Although Notre Dame is the front-runner, Carr has a strong connection to another school. Along with playing for Saline High School in Michigan, his grandfather, Lloyd Carr, was a decorated head coach for the Wolverines.

Carr is still a teenager with plenty of life ahead of him before making such a monumental decision.