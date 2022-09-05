Look: Notre Dame Recruit's Message For Brian Kelly Goes Viral
One top Notre Dame recruit had some fun going at Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
Drayk Bowen, who is a four-star linebacker that's committed to the Fighting Irish, threw some shade at Kelly after he lost his head-coaching debut at LSU, 24-23.
"Can’t wait to get to ND where we have the resources to win. #FreemanEra," Bowen tweeted.
This roast comes after Kelly said that LSU "has the resources" to win when he took the job following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Kelly thought that Notre Dame was lacking some resources when he was there.
The Tigers lost by a point after their extra point got blocked with no time left. Had it gone through, the game would've gone to overtime.
Bowen is the No. 2 player in his home state (Indiana) and the No. 13 linebacker recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.