Look: Notre Dame Recruit's Message For Brian Kelly Goes Viral

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly spreaks with members of the media during the Discover BCS National Championship Head Coaches Press Conference on January 6, 2013 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

One top Notre Dame recruit had some fun going at Brian Kelly on Sunday night.

Drayk Bowen, who is a four-star linebacker that's committed to the Fighting Irish, threw some shade at Kelly after he lost his head-coaching debut at LSU, 24-23.

"Can’t wait to get to ND where we have the resources to win. #FreemanEra," Bowen tweeted.

This roast comes after Kelly said that LSU "has the resources" to win when he took the job following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Kelly thought that Notre Dame was lacking some resources when he was there.

The Tigers lost by a point after their extra point got blocked with no time left. Had it gone through, the game would've gone to overtime.

Bowen is the No. 2 player in his home state (Indiana) and the No. 13 linebacker recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.