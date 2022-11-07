Look: Novak Djokovic's Team Caught On Video In Bizarre Move

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It was mostly a good week for Novak Djokovic in Paris.

The 20-time grand slam champion got all the way to the final before losing to Holger Rune in three sets. It was Rune's first Master's 1,000 title of his career.

That said, there's been some controversy regarding the behavior of his team in the last few days. During Djokovic's semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, his team was caught on video attempting to conceal some sort of drink bottle.

When Djokovic's team realized they were being filmed, one member moved to block the camera's view.

That bottle was then handed to Djokovic by a ball kid.

There's no evidence to suggest that Djokovic was getting anything illegal, but it still raised some questions in the tennis community.

So far, Djokovic hasn't said what was in that bottle but that could change when he goes to London next week to play in the ATP Finals.