Look: NSFW Chant Goes Viral At Browns vs. Patriots Game

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's not much that Patriots and Browns fans can agree on, but they did find one thing.

Both fanbases came together during Sunday's contest to chant "f*ck the Yankees" during a timeout on the field.

This makes sense for multiple reasons. For one, the Cleveland Guardians (Cleveland's baseball team) are locked in a five-game series with the Yankees right now. The Guardians are just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.

The second reason is due to how a lot of Patriots fans are Boston Red Sox fans. The Red Sox and Yankees are bitter rivals and have been for the last several decades.

As for this football game between the Browns and Patriots, it's currently about to be halftime and the Patriots are up 10-6.

This contest is currently being regionally televised by CBS.