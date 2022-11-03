Look: Nyheim Hines' Reaction To Playing With Josh Allen Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Just before Tuesday's trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts have some notable struggles at the quarterback position. The Bills, not so much.

During a press conference on Thursday, Hines shared his thoughts on playing with an elite QB like Josh Allen. In doing so, he produced a viral soundbite about his new teammate.

"I can go from hating him to loving him," Hines said, per NFL insider Henry McKenna. "... He makes a play and you're like 'I hate that guy, but he's so good.' Now I can say 'I love that guy and he's so good.'"

Hines showed flashes as a solid running back option during his time in Indianapolis, but was never able to reach his full potential. Perhaps he'll be able to do so with Allen at the helm in Buffalo.

Hines will make his Bills debut against the New York Jets on Sunday.