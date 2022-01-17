Look: O.J. Simpson Has A Suggestion For Jerry Jones

Disgraced Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson decided to give Cowboys owner Jerry Jones some free advice on Monday.

Sitting down to record a video posted to his Twitter account, O.J. made the case for Dallas to make a coaching change. Suggesting, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Jerry it’s time to try a different type of Coach,” Simpson captioned the clip.

Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/wu5sEE0oMq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 17, 2022

“It seems like they need a new coach,” Simpson said of the Cowboys. “I’ve got a suggestion. Go get [Brian Flores, the guy that just left Miami… he’s a winning coach.”

“Jerry Jones has done a great job bringing personnel in there,” O.J. continued. “All [Flores] has to do is coach the football team. And I guarantee you he will make them a much tougher football team.”

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the sixth-seeded 49ers in the first round of the playoffs Sunday. Despite mistakes from Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco’s offense that kept Dallas in the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans. …This is quite a letdown.” On 49ers: “They outplayed us.” pic.twitter.com/bArLzVHooy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

However, a questionable play-call at the end of the game paired with a slow start and lack of physicality really damned the Cowboys hopes of advancing.

Now Jerry Jones has some staffing decisions to make heading into the 2022 offseason. With some NFL insiders suggesting Kellen Moore could take over for Mike McCarthy after failing to meet exceptions.

Though it wasn’t exactly Moore’s best day either.