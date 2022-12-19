Look: O.J. Simpson's Story About Donald Trump Is Going Viral

BURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson was (almost) completely open about his life in his appearance on the Full Send Podcast. But he might have surprised a lot of people with his story about former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Simpson said that he first met Trump while living in New York in the 1980s and got to know him better through their taste in women.

“[We were] around. Just around, you know, in New York. I lived in New York doing NFL Live and we kind of had the same tastes in ladies," Simpson said with a laugh.

The host then asked “What was the taste at the time?” to which the former NFL running back boasted that he and Trump loved going after models and would even be wingmen for each other on occasion.

“C’mon now,” Simpson said back. “Models. Models. Because he knew, you know, Eileen Ford. I knew Eileen Ford. We found ourselves at those types of events.”

“So you and Trump are kind of like wingmen sometimes?" he was asked.

“Well, I would say we were," Simpson replied.

It would certainly be interesting to see what the former President has to say about any potential association with O.J. Simpson - and the reason for their friendship.

Though it seems likely that someone is going to wind up accusing the other one of being a liar.