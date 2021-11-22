The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Odell Beckham Announces Major Personal News

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s been quite a year for Odell Beckham Jr.

The talented wide receiver had a rough start to the season in Cleveland. Following an up-and-down time with the Browns, he was released by the AFC North franchise.

OBJ went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. He played his first game for the Rams last Monday and the team was off this week.

During the bye week, Beckham shared some major personal news. Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting a child together.

Wood was spotted cheering Beckham on at some Browns games earlier this season.

The Rams, meanwhile, are set to return to the field on Sunday in Green Bay.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.