Look: Odell Beckham Announces Major Personal News

It’s been quite a year for Odell Beckham Jr.

The talented wide receiver had a rough start to the season in Cleveland. Following an up-and-down time with the Browns, he was released by the AFC North franchise.

OBJ went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. He played his first game for the Rams last Monday and the team was off this week.

During the bye week, Beckham shared some major personal news. Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting a child together.

.@obj and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting a baby ❤️ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/LODrGcYdDg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

Wood was spotted cheering Beckham on at some Browns games earlier this season.

The Rams, meanwhile, are set to return to the field on Sunday in Green Bay.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.