Look: Odell Beckham, Family Go Viral At The ESPYS

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham is on the red carpet for tonight's ESPYS in Los Angeles — and he isn't alone.

The free-agent wide receiver appeared at the star-studded event with his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, and recently-born son, Zydn.

OBJ posted a photo of his family on Instagram.

This photo is going viral on social media as the sports world gets one of the first looks at Odell with his new son.

"Baby Odell his twin for real," one fan wrote.

Beckham's first son was born just a couple days after he notched a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory on February 13 — a game in which he also suffered a devastating ACL tear.

OBJ joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season after forcing his way out of Cleveland. As training camps get underway around the league, Beckham has still yet to re-sign with Los Angeles or any other team.

If the 29-year-old wide receiver pens a deal with a new franchise ahead of this coming season, the Beckham family could be on the move in 2022.