Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham is all of us right now.

In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events.

Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!"

Fans hopped in Beckham's mentions to chime in.

"Might be one the best regular season games I’ve ever seen and I’ve only been watching since the two-minute warning," one user said.

"One thing is for sure, Odell watches a lot of Bills games," another commented.

"No it’s not," a Buffalo fan said. "It’s an epic failure from the Bills offense."

"Come to Buffalo, you'd be the final piece," tweeted Todd J. Clausen.

Both teams have been floated as potential free agent destinations for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Who knows, maybe there might be more on the line this weekend than a W.