Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses The Controversial Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has addressed a viral video that recently found him at the center of public ridicule.

The video from November 2021 shows OBJ refusing to comply with airline employees, causing everyone to deplane. He had some harsh words for a fellow passenger who took exception to his lack of cooperation.

“You gonna wait 40 minutes, and I'm going to be on a private plane home, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane... Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass," Beckham said in the video.

Some fans are siding with Beckham. Others find his actions unacceptable.

Beckham claims he was rudely awoken from a deep sleep and asked to deplane. The flight attendants claim he was unresponsive while they asked him to put his seat belt on. They also claim he came straight from the club and had no pants on.

Here's what OBJ had to say about the video after it went viral on Thursday.

"Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over," he wrote on Twitter.

"Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. “They” wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam," he later added.

"But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back," he continued. "I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese] board!"

"My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No," he concluded.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season as he continued to recover from the torn ACL he suffered during last year's Super Bowl.