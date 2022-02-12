The Spun

Look: Odell Beckham Jr Expecting Birth Of His Son “Any Minute”

Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s going to be an eventual few days for Los Angeles Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is gearing up to play in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. It isn’t the only exciting thing happening in his life, though.

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting a new child. In fact, he could be born any minute now.

OBJ told reporters this week that he really wants to be with his girlfriend when their son is born. The Super Bowl could get in the way, of course.

“Odell Beckham’s partner is due to have their son any minute now. ‘I’m on standby,; Beckham said. So, what if that call comes Sunday morning? ‘I’d have to make a call back to him and ask him to wait 36 hours,'” Beckham said, via Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.

You’ll notice that OBJ said 36 hours… not 24. He clearly wants to get in a full celebration – if the Rams win the Super Bowl – before his son is born. Can you blame him?

Odell Beckham Jr. has been waiting his entire professional football career waiting for a moment like this. He’ll try and help the Rams win the Super Bowl tomorrow evening against a red-hot Bengals team.

The Rams battle the Bengals at SoFi at 6:30 p.m. ET.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.