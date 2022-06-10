Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Has Blunt Message For NBA Players

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still trying to find a new team ahead of the 2022 season. But he decided to take some time today to go off on NBA players.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Beckham commented that NBA players have it easy since they can get a max contract from just one good season. He joked that he can't be friends with anyone in the NBA because of it.

"Shxt is disgusting ! I’m no longer friends wit anybody in NBA cause yalll just gettin it to easy! y’all got my hot," Beckham tweeted.

"Play 1 good season get a max!!!! Any basketball coaches out there would like to get wit me thru my rehab let me kno," he wrote later.

The NBA definitely offers up a lot more money for those who are able to get in. Their average salary is $7.5 million a year with a median salary of $3.8 million.

Contrast that with the NFL, where the average salary is $200,000 to $5.6 million depending on position. The media salary is $1 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been fortunate enough to be on the highest end of the scale with the contracts he's gotten through the year. But even so, there are players who have accomplished relatively little in the NBA who still make more than he did.

Call it sour grapes or a joke, but it is funny.