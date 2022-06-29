Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Has Sold His Ohio Mansion

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cut all ties with the state of Ohio. Per TMZ Sports, the star wideout has found a buyer for his $3.3 million Columbia Station mansion.

The 13,800-square foot property is about 20 miles outside of Cleveland and features: two stories, four bedrooms, seven baths, a movie theater, massive pool, golf simulator, game room and of course, a custom made walk-in closet that looks more like your neighborhood Foot Locker.

OBJ didn't spend much time at the house, given his relatively short stay with the Browns. He only played two and a half seasons in The Land before being traded to LA and helping the Rams take home a Lombardi.

The free agent receiver's NFL future is a bit up in the air right now, as he's still recovering from the torn ACL suffered in the first half of Super Bowl LVI.

Both sides have maintained that they'd like to continue their working relationship. It's just a matter of when and for how much.

Beckham isn't expected to be back on the field until November at the earliest.