Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message To Browns Fans

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, Odell Beckham Jr. shared a thank you note for Cleveland Browns fans before turning the page to the next chapter of his career.

The star receiver took to social media to share a handwritten letter to the Dawg Pound.

“Believeland. So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey,” the former Brown wrote.

“I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms…” he continued. “Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever.”

 

Beckham also took some time to thank the Cleveland front office before wrapping up his letter.

“To the entire Browns Front Office, support staff, and organization, THANK YOU for everything that you have done for my family and I. I appreciate you more than you ever will know.”

OBJ’s letter should bring closure to Browns fans who wanted more out of the star and may not have been happy with the way things ended.

Now that Beckham’s Browns chapter is behind him, it’s time to see if the former Pro Bowler can resurrect his career out in Hollywood.

Good on OBJ for leaving the team in a mature way, as he did throughout his Browns tenure, despite all the outside noise.

Beckham will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night versus the San Francisco 49ers.

