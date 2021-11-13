Look: Odell Beckham Jr Spotted At Rams Practice For First Time

What a welcome sight for Los Angeles Rams fans. On Saturday, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted at practice donning the blue and gold for the first time.

The three-time Pro Bowler can be seen getting loose in a blue No. 3 jersey with his new teammates.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Rams practice (3) pic.twitter.com/xIddoYGZ8W — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 13, 2021

Beckham joined the Rams via free agency on on Thursday. He reportedly chose them over the Green Bay Packers.

His signing couldn’t have come at a better time for LA.

Unfortunately, Robert Woods, a big part of the Rams passing attack went down with an ACL injury a day after OBJ signed. Beckham is now expected to make his debut with the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Through six games, Beckham has only recorded 17 catches for 232 yards.

That said, Los Angeles is hoping to unlock some of the Odell Beckham Jr. that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Giants in his first three years.

With Cooper Kupp on the other side, Beckham will likely see favorable coverage when he’s on the field. While OBJ struggled a bit in Cleveland, many think he still has the ability to return to his previous top-five form.

Odell could have some chances under the Monday Night lights against a 49ers team seemingly circling the drain.