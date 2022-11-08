Look: Odell Beckham Responds To Micah Parsons' Message

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons got plenty of engagement from his Odell Beckham tweet on Tuesday, including from the man himself.

Just an hour after Micah's public pitch for the three-time Pro Bowler to come to Dallas, OBJ shot back, "Lolol sheeeed u tell me!? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go."

Fans reacted to Odell's reply shortly after.

"OBJ TO DALLAS CONFIRMED!!" a user replied in all-caps.

"Oh my God," another said.

"Cowboys fans think they’re special like he hasn’t done this to 5 other teams," another user laughed.

"Odell Beckham engaging with Micah Parsons… Beckham’s dad played HS football at Marshall HS in the ‘80s, before he went to LSU," tweeted Mike Leslie.

"Jerry please don’t screw this up," a Dallas fan begged.

"He’s coming to Dallas for sure."

Could be a crazy week down in Big D.