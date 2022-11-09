Look: Odell Beckham To The Cowboys Talk Is Heating Up

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rumors continue to swirl about Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham is currently a free agent and looks to be close to 100% after he tore his ACL in February. He'll be a great get for any team that signs him, and that's especially true when it comes to the Cowboys.

He would make that receiver room deeper and would make the Cowboys' offense that much tougher to stop. Teams would have to gameplan to stop him, plus Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb.

After those three, teams would also have to try and slow down tight end Dalton Schultz, plus running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Owner Jerry Jones is prepared to do everything in his power to get Beckham to join his team.

We'll have to see if that pays off in the coming days.