Look: Odell Beckham To The Cowboys Talk Is Heating Up
Rumors continue to swirl about Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Beckham is currently a free agent and looks to be close to 100% after he tore his ACL in February. He'll be a great get for any team that signs him, and that's especially true when it comes to the Cowboys.
He would make that receiver room deeper and would make the Cowboys' offense that much tougher to stop. Teams would have to gameplan to stop him, plus Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb.
After those three, teams would also have to try and slow down tight end Dalton Schultz, plus running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Owner Jerry Jones is prepared to do everything in his power to get Beckham to join his team.
We'll have to see if that pays off in the coming days.