Look: Odell Beckham's Attorney Has Released A Statement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams scores during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s attorney is now attempting to clear things up after the free agent receiver was reported to have been removed from a flight in Miami, Florida for going "in and out of consciousness" and refusing to leave the plane when asked.

In a statement released by Daniel Davilier, who represents the three-time Pro Bowler, this situation was "unnecessary" and simply the result of an "overzealous" flight attendant.

Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head, which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked. He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane. ... At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.

Fans reacted to the viral attorney statement on Sunday.

"It’s going to be he said - she said But this has to be the most BS stories I’ve heard… or this is the worst flight attendant ever," a user commented. "I’m going to lean with the former."

"Something's missing here..." tweeted Michael Schwartz.

"Sir, my client was merely hibernating like a bear in the Albertan wilderness," said Patrick Daugherty.

"Bruh."

"I have so much difficulty believing this," laughed Pro Football Network's Arif Hasan.

Odell has since called the situation "comedy [hour]."