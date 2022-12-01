Look: Odell Beckham's New Airplane Photo Is Going Viral
Just last week, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr ran into some trouble on an airplane.
OBJ removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness" and allegedly wouldn't put his seatbelt on.
Fast forward to a few days later and Odell is back on an airplane - but not one that he will get kicked off of. In a video he posted to his Instagram story, OBJ showed himself on a private plane while attempting to put his seatbelt on.
Beckham isn't taking any chances this time as he prepares to meet with a few different NFL teams. He's expected to speak with the New York Giants first, before talking to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.
Where will he sign next?