Look: Odell Beckham's New Airplane Photo Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Just last week, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr ran into some trouble on an airplane.

OBJ removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness" and allegedly wouldn't put his seatbelt on.

Fast forward to a few days later and Odell is back on an airplane - but not one that he will get kicked off of. In a video he posted to his Instagram story, OBJ showed himself on a private plane while attempting to put his seatbelt on.

Check it out.

Beckham isn't taking any chances this time as he prepares to meet with a few different NFL teams. He's expected to speak with the New York Giants first, before talking to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Where will he sign next?