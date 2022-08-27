Look: Official Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Nebraska-Northwestern Game

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things.

During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.

Take a look at the tumble here:

Unlike this referee, the Cornhuskers are looking red-hot to start their 2022 season. Texas transfer Casey Thompson has Scott Frosts' program up 14-10 in the second quarter behind some incredible quarterback play.

Thompson has two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — including 132 yards on a near-perfect 10/13 passing.

This referee fall was the first (but certainly not the last) of the 2022 college football season.