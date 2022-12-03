Look: Officials Missed Clear False Start On Kansas State Touchdown

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Today's Big 12 Championship Game between undefeated TCU and Kansas State is a lot closer than some were expecting. But a missed call by the officials might be contributing to that too.

On the game-tying touchdown play for Kansas State, running back Ben Sinnott was visibly moving prior to the snap, which TCU's defenders noticed and tried to call for a false start penalty. Instead, Sinnott got into open space and scored a seven-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats were celebrating the play, while the wider college football world is a little less thrilled by the touchdown. Many are openly questioning whether the referees missed the call.

You be the judge:

"Was there a false start on that TD play? Sure looked like it to the naked eye at real time," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote.

"Everyone in the f-g stadium saw that false start except the refs," another user wrote.

"Clearly false start by Kansas State. TCU already getting screwed," a third wrote.

TCU was put into that position after missing a field goal on the previous drive. They went from going up two scores to being tied with the Wildcats in their most important game of the season.

