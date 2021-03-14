Look: Offseason Photo Of Ohio State Running Back Is Going Viral

Ohio State running back Master Teague appears to have been hitting the gym pretty hard so far this offseason.

Teague, a former four-star running back recruit out of Tennessee, had an impressive 2020 season. The Buckeyes running back ran for 514 yards and eight touchdowns on 104 attempts, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Teague’s role is expected to increase in 2021, with Trey Sermon heading to the NFL.

The Tennessee native appears to be up to the challenge.

Sunday morning, Ohio State football’s official Twitter account sent out a workout photo of Teague. He appears to have been putting in some serious gym time this offseason.

Ohio State sent out the photo with a simple message: “Good morning. Caption it.”

That looks like a running back who will be extremely difficult to tackle during the 2021 college football season.

Ohio State is coming off a disappointing national title game loss to Alabama, but the Buckeyes are expected to be College Football Playoff contenders once again in 2021.

And, if Teague has anything to say about it, the Buckeyes will be pretty tough to stop next fall.

Ohio State is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota.